Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Dharchula Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Dharchula Assembly Constituency (AC No. 42) in Pithoragarh district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Dharchula Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Harish Singh won Dharchula constituency seat securing 25597 votes, beating BJP candidate Virendra Singh Pal by a margin of 3085 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Dharchula constituency were 86441. Of that, 53325 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

