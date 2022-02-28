Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Jageshwar Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Jageshwar Assembly Constituency (AC No. 53) in Almora district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Jageshwar Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, INC candidate Govind Singh Kunjwal won Jageshwar constituency seat securing 24132 votes, beating BJP candidate Subhash Pandey by a margin of 399 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Jageshwar constituency were 90388. Of that, 50003 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

