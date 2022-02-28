Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Karnprayag Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Karnprayag Assembly Constituency (AC No. 6) in Chamoli district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Karnprayag Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Surendra Singh Negi won Karnprayag constituency seat securing 28159 votes, beating INC candidate Dr. Ansuya Parsad Maikhuri by a margin of 7549 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Karnprayag constituency were 96579. Of that, 53632 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

