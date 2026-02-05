<p>Mumbai: A First Information Report has been registered against an unidentified elderly man for allegedly making obscene gestures at a woman travelling in the ladies compartment of a local train, police said.</p><p>The alleged incident occurred during a train journey between Dadar and Mulund stations on Tuesday.</p><p>According to police, the complainant was travelling in a ladies compartment when she noticed a man standing in the adjacent coach for the disabled making obscene gestures towards her.</p>.Mumbai rains: Local train services on harbour line suspended due to flooded tracks.<p>When the train reached Mulund, the woman tried to confront him, but he fled. She then approached the Government Railway Police at Thane.</p><p>CCTV footage at the station is being examined to identify the accused, police said.</p>