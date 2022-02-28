Uttarakhand Assembly Elections: Raipur Assembly Constituency Result 2022

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2022, Raipur Assembly Constituency (AC No. 19) in Dehradun district went to polls on February 14, 2022.

Uttarakhand Election Result 2022: Raipur Assembly constituency result will be declared on March 10, 2022.

In Uttarakhand Assembly Election 2017, BJP candidate Umesh Sharma Kau won Raipur constituency seat securing 59764 votes, beating INC candidate Prabhu Lal by a margin of 36771 votes. In 2017, the total voters in Raipur constituency were 164986. Of that, 97850 voters cast their ballot visiting polling booths or exercising their voting franchise through postal ballots.

