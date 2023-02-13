Waning interest shows TMC failing Trends test in Tripura

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has been making decent efforts to increase its footprint outside its stronghold West Bengal and the party, after its thumping win in the state's Assembly polls in 2021, trained its sight on two states—Goa and Tripura.

While the party turned into a damp squib in the Goa Assembly elections last year, it has now turned towards the northeastern state, hoping to gain some ground. And while one might think that Banerjee's party, which often brings with itself a Bengal-centric discourse, will gain a lot more traction in the state which has a sizeable Bengali-speaking population, Google trends data shows somewhat disappointing results.

Social media has played a considerable part in election campaigning in recent years. Search trends can provide some insight into how much interest a particular party is generating during election times.

A look at the last 30 days of Google trends data showed the party garnered some interest in the initial two weeks but its popularity waned sharply in the second week. Up until the end of the month, there was neglibile interest in Trinamool.



A comparision between interest in various political parties in Tripura in last 30 days- Google trends



Interestingly, the party drew some search and subsequent interest in the fag-end of January and has kept up some interest, albeit lesser when compared to the BJP and the newly formed Tipra Motha, led by royal scion Pradyot Deb Barma.



A comparision between interest in various political parties in Tripura in last 90 days- Google trends



If one were to go slightly back in search to 90 days, the Mamata Banerjee-led party had generated some interest online around mid-November to mid-December. There was some interest in the first two weeks of January but it subsided in the latter part of the month.

Interestingly, one party which has managed to garner a lot of attention online is the Tipra Motha. When compared to the Trinamool, Tipra Motha managed to keep up a subuded but constant interest.

Banerjee, as part of the party's campaign, visited poll-bound Tripura on Monday and held a road-show and and an election rally on Tuesday. Banerjee said that Tripura is her home as she visited the state many a times since her stint in Congress.

Drawing parallels between the cultures in Tripura and West Bengal, she said that Bengal and Tripura share a deep connection. "I consider Tripura as my home so I have returned to my home. I can speak my language here and eat the food I like. From food to attire to behaviour, everything is almost the same."

Trinamool Congress has put up 28 candidates out of the 60 Assembly seats that go to polls on February 16.