BJP defeat in Bengal sows discontent among state leaders against Central leadership

With the trends revealing BJP’s imminent defeat in the West Bengal Assembly elections where Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have led the charge against the Trinamool Congress (TMC), there has been severe discontent among a section of state leaders against the Central leadership.

State BJP sources said that factors such as the BJP leaders from other states almost taking over the campaigning in Bengal, observers from other states not paying heed to the suggestions of state leaders, and candidate selection have given rise to the discontent in the party.

According to the latest results displayed in the Election Commission’s (EC) website till the TMC had won 103 seats and leading in 113 other seats, indicating that it was well on its way to win at least 200 seats. As for the BJP, the EC website showed that at around the same time it won only in 24 seats and was leading in 50 other seats indicating that the party may barely get at around 80 seats. The Left Front and Congress were yet to win or gain a lead in any of the seats.

BJP sources further revealed that these state leaders are also skeptical of the effectiveness of the party’s programs such as holding lunch at the homes of people from different communities. “ Since we were preoccupied with such programs, we were unable to pay necessary attention to the organization's work which cost us dearly,” a state BJP leader said.

According to BJP insiders, the discontent among party workers over candidate selections especially in fielding TMC turncoats has demoralised a section of cadres.

They questioned the Central leadership’s strategy letting observers from other states in deciding the party’s tactics at the ground-level. BJP sources said that these observers tried to implement the electoral strategy of their own states in Bengal without being aware of the local political dynamics.

“We repeatedly urged them not to do so. But they did not bother to listen to us,” said a senior state BJP leader. He also said that in terms of candidate selections also these observers often ignored the suggestions of local BJP leaders, adversely affecting the morale of grassroots level cadres.

The BJP leadership faced severe discontent from party workers soon after it started releasing its lists of candidates.