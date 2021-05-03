Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Bengal CM on May 5

Mamata Banerjee to take oath as Bengal Chief Minister for third time on May 5

The newly-elected MLAs of the TMC unanimously elected Banerjee as the legislative party leader

PTI
PTI, Kolkata,
  • May 03 2021, 19:54 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 19:54 ist
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Credit: PTI Photo

Mamata Banerjee will be sworn in as the chief minister of West Bengal for the third time on May 5, her party announced on Monday.

The newly-elected MLAs of the Trinamool Congress unanimously elected Banerjee as the legislative party leader at a meeting here, its secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said.

The TMC legislators elected the speaker in the outgoing House, Biman Banerjee, as the pro-tem speaker in the new Assembly.

"The newly-elected members will take oath in the Assembly from May 6," Chatterjee told reporters at the party headquarters here after the meeting of the legislators.

