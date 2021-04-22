West Bengal Elections Live: Mukul Roy, Arjun Singh cast vote as 4 districts go to polls

Polling is underway in the sixth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections in 43 seats in four districts. The Trinamool Congress stares at a tough fight as it will have to deal with a near four-fold increase in BJP’s vote share in these constituencies in the last Lok Sabha elections. Stay tuned for updates.
In this phase, elections are being held in 17 seats in the North 24 Parganas district and nine seats in Nadia -- most of which has a significant presence of the Matuas, who are crucial to the electoral success of any party in the state.
Besides, elections are also being held in the nine seats in Uttar Dinajpur district and eight in Purba Bardhaman.
BJP national vice president Mukul Roy casts his vote at booth number 141 at Kanchrapara Municipal Polytechnic High School, in Kanchrapara of North 24 Parganas district.
Voting in Phase 6 for 43 constituencies begins
In North 24 Parganas' Bijpur (booth no. 167), Ward 20 coordinator Utpal Dasgupta injured by goons near Sahidbani Club, alleges by TMC.
BJP candidate Archana Majumdar is sitting on a dharna outside booth72 inNorth 24with a group of people who are mostly outsiders
Voting for the sixth phase of West Bengal polls is yet to begin at booth number 134at Raiganj Coronation High Schoolin Uttar Dinajpur, due to some technical issues. (ANI)
West Bengal BJP vice president Arjun Singh casts his vote at booth number 144 in Jagatdal of North 24 Parganas.