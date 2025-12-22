<p>Bengaluru: P Rajendra Cholan, Commissioner of Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC), will conduct a phone-in programme for an hour on Monday, starting at 6 pm.</p><p>The corporation has requested citizens to use the initiative to share civic grievances directly with the commissioner.</p>.BSWML authorises single private firm to collect bulk waste in Bengaluru North and East.<p>Complaints can include potholes, dysfunctional streetlights, lack of garbage collection, dry branches or dead trees, e-khata services, park and footpath maintenance, cleaning of drains and similar issues.</p>.<p>During the programme, the commissioner will speak directly to callers.</p>.<p>Citizens can call 080-22975803. </p>