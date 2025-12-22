<p>Bengaluru: A container truck rammed into multiple vehicles on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Sunday morning, injuring at least one person, police said.</p><p>"The truck driver rammed into at least four vehicles under the Surya City, Attibele and Anekal police station limits,” a police officer told DH.</p>.BCCC commissioner to hold phone-in grievance programme on Monday.<p>Police intercepted the driver near Chandapura Circle after chasing him for several kilometres.</p>.<p>Members of the public thrashed the driver in anger. He is being treated at a hospital, police officials said.</p>