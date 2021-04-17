West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 5 Live: Narendra Modi warns Mamata Banerjee that her reign in Bengal is nearing the end
West Bengal Assembly Election Phase 5 Live: Narendra Modi warns Mamata Banerjee that her reign in Bengal is nearing the end
updated: Apr 17 2021, 12:26 ist
Polling is underway for 45 seats in the fifth phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases. Over 1 crore voters eligible to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 342 candidates. Follow DH for live updates
12:26
When the central government enacted laws to free the farmers from middlemen, Didi came out in protest. The central government started transferring money directly to the bank accounts of the farmers, Didi also deprived the farmers of this: Narendra Modi.
12:22
Bengal needs a 'double-engine' government, not one that stops development: Narendra Modi.
12:18
Narendra Modi warns Mamata Banerjee that her reign in Bengal is nearing the end. . Law and order will prevail in Bengal: Narendra Modi.
12:13
Earlier people used to come to Bengal for jobs. But now, everyone is leaving this place. The 'Ma, Mati, Manush' government has established a mafia raj in this state: Narendra Modi at a rally in Asansol, Bengal.
12:12
An elderly man arrives in a wheel-chair to cast his vote during the 5th phase of West Bengal state assembly polls, in South 24 Parganas district. Credit: PTI photo.
12:09
BJP to meet Election Commission today in Kolkata, on CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's purported audio clip over Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence. (ANI)
11:29
Overall situation peaceful in fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls
The overall situation was peaceful in the morning hours in the areas where polling was underway in the fifth phase of West Bengal elections on Saturday, a senior official said.
With thermal screening, an elderly voter is about to get in at the Polling Station No.139(Bardhaman Municipal Boys' High School)under 260-Burdwan Dakshin Assembly Constituency of Purba Bardhaman District. Photo credit: CEO West Bengal.
Voters queue up at a polling booth in Burdwan Dakshin Assembly Constituency stand in que in the early morning Saturday. Photo Credit: CEO West Bengal.
08:53
First Voter of Polling Station No. 139 (Bardhaman Municipal Boys' High School) under 260 - Burdwan Dakshin Assembly Constituency of Purba Bardhaman District. Photo Credit: CEO West Bengal.
08:51
It looks like 'khela shesh' so far. We're keeping a watch. As far as the Hills & our problems are concerned, we want that this government be changed; we want BJP govt, we want justice: Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) president Mann Ghising, in Darjeeling#WestBengalPollspic.twitter.com/b9kTr7H071
The presiding officer is allegedly not allowing AITC voters to vote without a voter info slip, despite the voters' name being present in the voter list at booth no 65 and booth no 80 in the Nagrakata constituency. (DHNS)
08:46
BJP workers are allegedly obstructing the voters to cast their vote at booth no. 223 in Maynaguri constituency. (DHNS)
08:17
Thermal checking is going on at the entrance of Polling Station No 96 under 22 Kalimpong Assembly Constituency of Kalimpong District. Photo Credit: CEO West Bengal.
Mamata's purported conversation with TMC nominee after Sitalkuchi firing stirs row
A controversy erupted on Friday after the BJP released a purported audio clip in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heard telling the Trinamool Congress nominee of Sitalkuchi to hold rallies with bodies of the four persons killed in CISF firing during polling on April 10.
Valuables worth Rs 1,000 crore seized in polls so far
With the Election Commission (EC) deploying multiple agencies to prevent misuse of money to win votes in the Assembly polls, cash and valuables worth over Rs 1,000 crore were seized in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.
Polling officials are seen with EVMs and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units before they leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal's state legislative assembly elections. Credit: AFP photo
When the central government enacted laws to free the farmers from middlemen, Didi came out in protest. The central government started transferring money directly to the bank accounts of the farmers, Didi also deprived the farmers of this: Narendra Modi.
Bengal needs a 'double-engine' government, not one that stops development: Narendra Modi.
Narendra Modi warns Mamata Banerjee that her reign in Bengal is nearing the end. . Law and order will prevail in Bengal: Narendra Modi.
Earlier people used to come to Bengal for jobs. But now, everyone is leaving this place. The 'Ma, Mati, Manush' government has established a mafia raj in this state: Narendra Modi at a rally in Asansol, Bengal.
An elderly man arrives in a wheel-chair to cast his vote during the 5th phase of West Bengal state assembly polls, in South 24 Parganas district. Credit: PTI photo.
BJP to meet Election Commission today in Kolkata, on CM and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee's purported audio clip over Sitalkuchi, Cooch Behar violence. (ANI)
Overall situation peaceful in fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls
The overall situation was peaceful in the morning hours in the areas where polling was underway in the fifth phase of West Bengal elections on Saturday, a senior official said.
Read more here
Stone pelting took place between BJP and TMC workers at Bidhannagar Assembly seat. (DHNS)
16.15% voter turnout recorded till 9:32 am in the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly elections. Credit: Voter turnout app.
BJP booth president allegedly assaulted by TMC cadres at Kalyani Assembly constituency in Nadia district.
TMC has alleged that CRPF is not allowing a handicapped person to cast his vote at booth no.157 in Dhupguri constituency. (DHNS)
West Bengal elections: PM Modi urges voters to turn up in large numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged voters in the fifth phase of the West Bengal assembly elections to vote in large numbers.
Read more here
With thermal screening, an elderly voter is about to get in at the Polling Station No.139(Bardhaman Municipal Boys' High School)under 260-Burdwan Dakshin Assembly Constituency of Purba Bardhaman District. Photo credit: CEO West Bengal.
Voters queue up at a polling booth in Burdwan Dakshin Assembly Constituency stand in que in the early morning Saturday. Photo Credit: CEO West Bengal.
First Voter of Polling Station No. 139 (Bardhaman Municipal Boys' High School) under 260 - Burdwan Dakshin Assembly Constituency of Purba Bardhaman District. Photo Credit: CEO West Bengal.
The presiding officer is allegedly not allowing AITC voters to vote without a voter info slip, despite the voters' name being present in the voter list at booth no 65 and booth no 80 in the Nagrakata constituency. (DHNS)
BJP workers are allegedly obstructing the voters to cast their vote at booth no. 223 in Maynaguri constituency. (DHNS)
Thermal checking is going on at the entrance of Polling Station No 96 under 22 Kalimpong Assembly Constituency of Kalimpong District. Photo Credit: CEO West Bengal.
Mamata's purported conversation with TMC nominee after Sitalkuchi firing stirs row
A controversy erupted on Friday after the BJP released a purported audio clip in which West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is heard telling the Trinamool Congress nominee of Sitalkuchi to hold rallies with bodies of the four persons killed in CISF firing during polling on April 10.
Read more
Valuables worth Rs 1,000 crore seized in polls so far
With the Election Commission (EC) deploying multiple agencies to prevent misuse of money to win votes in the Assembly polls, cash and valuables worth over Rs 1,000 crore were seized in Kerala, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.
Read more
Polling officials are seen with EVMs and voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPAT) units before they leave for their respective polling stations ahead of the fifth phase of the West Bengal's state legislative assembly elections. Credit: AFP photo