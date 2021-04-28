West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Deganga Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Deganga Assembly Constituency (AC No 120) in North Twenty Four Parganas district went to polls on April 17, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Deganga Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Rahima Mondal won Deganga constituency seat by a margin of 13.70% beating All India Forward Bloc candidate Md. Hasanoor Jaman Chowdhury by 25990 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Deganga assembly constituency.