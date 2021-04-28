West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Howrah Madhya Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Howrah Madhya Assembly Constituency (AC No 171) in Haora district went to polls on April 10, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Howrah Madhya Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, All India Trinamool Congress candidate Arup Roy (APU) won Howrah Madhya constituency seat by a margin of 30.90% beating Janata Dal (United) candidate Amitabha Dutta by 52994 votes.

