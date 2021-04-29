West Bengal Assembly Constituency Result: Jamuria Assembly Constituency Result 2021

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2021, Jamuria Assembly Constituency (AC No 279) in Barddhaman district went to polls on April 26, 2021.

West Bengal Election Result 2021: Jamuria Assembly constituency result will be declared on May 2, 2021.

In West Bengal Assembly Election 2016, Communist Party Of India (Marxist) candidate Jahanara Khan won Jamuria constituency seat by a margin of 5.10% beating All India Trinamool Congress candidate V. Sivadasan (DASU) by 7757 votes.

Use the map below to get the latest updates, winners and losers in Jamuria assembly constituency.