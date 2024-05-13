Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Fresh poll violence reported in Andhra's Ongole; state sees 9.21% turnout till 9 am

The offspring of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, fondly known as YSR, find themselves at odds: his son, the current chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his daughter, YS Sharmila, who recently assumed leadership of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh as its PCC chief.

Fifteen years following Dr YSR's demise in a helicopter crash in September 2009, both his children are vying for electoral victory from different political platforms. While they both reject the notion of a legacy conflict, Jagan, who founded the YSRCP and secured a sweeping electoral victory in 2019, seeks a second term and is contesting from the Pulivendula Assembly segment, traditionally dominated by the YS family.

Sharmila, after an unsuccessful foray into Telangana politics where she disbanded her party, YSRTP, joined the Congress to lead its efforts in Andhra Pradesh. She is currently contesting from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, pitted against the incumbent YSRCP MP, YS Avinash Reddy. A victory for her would mark a significant milestone as the first female MP from Kadapa, a constituency previously represented by her father, YSR, in the Lok Sabha.

