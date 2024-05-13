Home
LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Fresh poll violence reported in Andhra's Ongole; state sees 9.21% turnout till 9 am

Good morning, dear readers! Welcome to our live blog. Besides the Lok Sabha voting, polling is underway for 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh and 28 in Odisha, where the assembly terms end in June. In Andhra Pradesh, the contest is primarily between the ruling YSRCP, led by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy, and the NDA alliance, consisting of the BJP, Chandrababu Naidu's TDP, and Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena. The Congress is also in the fray. In Odisha, the opposition BJP and Congress aim to unseat the ruling BJD led by CM Naveen Patnaik. Stay tuned for live updates on the polling in the Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly Elections, with DH.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 05:12 IST
Last Updated : 13 May 2024, 05:12 IST

Highlights
04:2813 May 2024

Voter turnout at 9.21% in Andhra, 9.25% in Odisha till 9 am

04:1913 May 2024

Violence mars polling in few Andhra stations

04:0713 May 2024

Andhra Pradesh | Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, Governor S Abdul Nazeer, state CEO Mukesh Kumar Meena cast votes

02:3413 May 2024

Asked about certainty of victory, Naidu says '100%'; CM Jagan urges votes for 'governance leading to brighter future'

01:4413 May 2024

Polling begins for 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 28 seats in Odisha

05:1013 May 2024

Fresh poll violence reported in Andhra's Ongole

Trigger warning: The following video has visuals some viewers might find gory.

05:0513 May 2024

Analysis | Kadapa's bitter legacy war

The offspring of former chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy, fondly known as YSR, find themselves at odds: his son, the current chief minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, and his daughter, YS Sharmila, who recently assumed leadership of the Congress party in Andhra Pradesh as its PCC chief.

Fifteen years following Dr YSR's demise in a helicopter crash in September 2009, both his children are vying for electoral victory from different political platforms. While they both reject the notion of a legacy conflict, Jagan, who founded the YSRCP and secured a sweeping electoral victory in 2019, seeks a second term and is contesting from the Pulivendula Assembly segment, traditionally dominated by the YS family.

Sharmila, after an unsuccessful foray into Telangana politics where she disbanded her party, YSRTP, joined the Congress to lead its efforts in Andhra Pradesh. She is currently contesting from the Kadapa Lok Sabha seat, pitted against the incumbent YSRCP MP, YS Avinash Reddy. A victory for her would mark a significant milestone as the first female MP from Kadapa, a constituency previously represented by her father, YSR, in the Lok Sabha.

Read more

05:0013 May 2024

Andhra Congress chief Y S Sharmila casts her vote in Kadapa

Sharmila is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kadapa, where she is up against TDP's Chadipiralla Bhupesh Subbarami Reddy and YSRCP's YS Avinash Reddy.

04:3413 May 2024

Analysis | Modi's attack on 'religion-based reservation' leaves Andhra parties facing 'Muslim conundrum'

While the opposition TDP has formed an alliance with the BJP for both the assembly and Lok Sabha polls, and the ruling YSRCP has consistently supported bills introduced by the saffron party-led Centre in Parliament over the past five years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement that the BJP opposes reservations based on faith and religion has left Andhra Pradesh's political landscape facing a 'Muslim conundrum.'

Read more

04:2813 May 2024

Voter turnout at 9.21% in Andhra, 9.25% in Odisha till 9 am

Pictures from several polling stations in Andhra Pradesh.

Published 13 May 2024, 01:37 IST
