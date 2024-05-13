Assembly Elections 2024 Live: Polling in 175 seats in Andhra Pradesh, 28 seats in Odisha begins

Polling for 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, 28 seats in Odisha commenced with voters standing in queues to exercise their franchise on Monday.
Polling will continue till 6 pm with adjustments in certain remote and Maoist-hit areas, where voting will conclude earlier.
The Meteorological Department on Sunday forecast rainfall for parts of Andhra Pradesh on election day (May 13), accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.
It has predicted thunderstorms and gusty winds ranging up to a speed of 50 km per hour (kmph) in parts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Yanam, South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP) and Rayalaseema.
"A cyclonic circulation lies over south interior Karnataka and neighbourhood at 1.5 km above mean sea level," said the Meteorological Department in a release.
Further, it observed that lower tropospheric southerly and south westerly winds are prevailing over Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.
--PTI Inputs
The two top leaders in Andhra Pradesh, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu and YSRCP supremo and incumbent chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, were among the top three MLAs with the highest increase of their assets in the five years since the 2019 polls.
According to an analysis done by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), Naidu has declared the maximum increase in assets from Rs 668.57 cr in 2019 to Rs 931.83 cr in 2024.
Jagan, who is contesting from Pulivendula, has increased his assets from Rs 510.38 cr in 2019 to Rs 757.65 cr in 202
In Andhra Pradesh, elections for the Assembly, comprising 175 segments, and 25 Lok Sabha seats will take place simultaneously. Poll pundits are estimating that the 2024 elections will be the costliest in Andhra Pradesh, where the stakes are high.