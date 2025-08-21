Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh's TDP supports constitutional amendment Bill while calling for safeguards against misuse

Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the bill along with two others in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering on Wednesday afternoon and moved a motion to refer it to a JPC for further examination.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 18:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 August 2025, 18:44 IST
India NewsBJPIndian PoliticsAndhra PradeshTDP

Follow us on :

Follow Us