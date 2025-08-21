<p>Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a key BJP ally in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/andhra-pradesh">Andhra Pradesh</a>, has welcomed The Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025, describing it as a step toward clean politics that the public has long awaited. The bill seeks to remove Prime Ministers, Chief Ministers, and Ministers who remain in custody for 30 consecutive days while facing serious charges.</p><p>The TDP has endorsed sending the bill to a parliamentary panel for detailed scrutiny to prevent potential misuse.</p>.Papers torn, thrown into Well as Amit Shah introduces key bills in Lok Sabha.<p>Union Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amit-shah">Amit Shah</a> introduced the bill along with two others in the Lok Sabha amid sloganeering on Wednesday afternoon and moved a motion to refer it to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) for further examination.</p><p>"Between 2004 and 2014, the country witnessed scams like the 2G Spectrum, Coal Allocation, Commonwealth Games, and Adarsh Housing scams. Since 2014, we have travelled far—strengthening our democracy and institutions. Today, you don’t hear of such scams. Yet, accountability must go even further,” said TDP leader in Lok Sabha, MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayulu.</p><p>“The people of India want clean politics, but they also want a strong democracy. That is why this bill has been sent to committee. When we touch the Constitution, we must do so with utmost care, like a jeweler polishing a diamond, even the slightest slip can leave a permanent mark. In the JPC, we will deliberate to ensure this bill cannot be misused, and that the necessary safeguards are firmly in place," he added. </p>