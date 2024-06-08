Assembly polls: Chandrababu Naidu has highest assets among all Andhra MLAs

Out of the 174 winning candidates that were analysed by ADR, 162 (93 per cent) are crorepatis. 127(95pc) out of 134 winning candidates from TDP, 8 (100 per cent) out of 8 winning candidates from BJP, 9 (82 per cent) out of 11 winning candidates from YSRCP and 18 (86 per cent) out of 21 winning candidates from Jana Sena have declared assets worth more than Rs 1 cr .

The average of assets per winning candidates in the Andhra Pradesh assembly elections 2024 is Rs 65.07 Cr. The average assets per winning candidate for 134 TDP winning candidates is Rs 67.97 Cr, 8 BJP winning candidates is Rs 34.29 Cr, 11 YSRCP winning candidates is Rs 99.19 Cr and 21 Jana Sena winning candidates have average assets worth Rs 40.43Cr.

While YSRCP contested on its own without an alliance, TDP, Jana Sena and BJP had formed an alliance and contested in 2024 polls. As part of alliance, of the total 175 assembly seats in the state, TDP had contested in 144, Jana Sena in 21 and BJP in 10 seats. TDP won 134 seats, Jana Sena 21 and BJP eight.

ADR had also analysed the criminal cases against the MLAs. Out of the 174 winning candidates analysed in 2024, 138(79pc) winning candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves. Around 98 (56pc) have declared serious criminal cases. Around 22 winning candidates have declared cases related to crime against women. Out of these 22 one winning candidate has declared cases related to rape under IPC Section-376.

Around 115(86pc) out of 134 winning candidates from TDP, 7(88pc) out of 8 winning candidates from BJP, 6 (55pc) out of 11 winning candidates from YSRCP and 10 (48pc) out of 21winning candidates from Jana Sena Party have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.