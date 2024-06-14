Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsandhra pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 | Pawan Kalyan named new Deputy CM

Kalyan has been allotted the Panchayatraj, rural development, environment & forest ministries. Nara Lokesh got IT & HRD ministries.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 09:15 IST
Last Updated : 14 June 2024, 09:15 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan was on Friday appointed as the new deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh.

The newly sworn in CM Chandrababu Naidu allotted portfolios to newly inducted cabinet ministers. Kalyan has been allotted the panchayatraj, rural development, environment & forest ministries.

Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telugu cinema superstar Chiranjeevi had referred to Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, in separate social media posts, as 'Deputy Chief Minister' of Andhra Pradesh, sparking speculations.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 June 2024, 09:15 IST
India NewsAndhra PradeshN Chandrababu NaiduPawan KalyanJanasena party

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT