Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 | Pawan Kalyan named new Deputy CM

The newly sworn in CM Chandrababu Naidu allotted portfolios to newly inducted cabinet ministers. Kalyan has been allotted the panchayatraj, rural development, environment & forest ministries.

Earlier this week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Telugu cinema superstar Chiranjeevi had referred to Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, in separate social media posts, as 'Deputy Chief Minister' of Andhra Pradesh, sparking speculations.