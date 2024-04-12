Welfare schemes vs livelihood: The dilemma for voters in Andhra Pradesh

Vijayawada/Guntur/Prakasam: As she wraps up the day’s work, 50-year-old Jayamma looks contended. Apart from her work as a domestic help at four houses in Vijayawada, which helps her earn around Rs 10,000 per month, her family gets anywhere between Rs 60,000 and Rs 1lakh per annum from one or other welfare schemes of the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh.

"Now, I am able to buy some chocolates occasionally and also small goodies for my granddaughter with the money I get from the government in addition to what I earn from my job. My husband doesn't work as his health doesn't keep well," Jayamma told DH.

Jayamma is one among the many in Andhra Pradesh who have benefited from the YS Jaganmohan Reddy government’s welfare measures under which, as per the claims often made by Jagan, a whopping amount of Rs 2.6 lakh crore has been transferred into the bank accounts of beneficiaries in the last five years.