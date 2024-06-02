Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel congratulate party's state unit

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has congratulated the party’s Arunachal Pradesh unit for winning three seats in the 60-member Assembly of the North-Eastern state and asserted that it is a first step towards regaining the “national party” status for the 25-year-old political outfit.
NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP Working President have sent congratulatory messages.
“I heartily congratulate all the three candidates for the election of 3 candidates of NCP party in the assembly election 2024 held in Arunachal Pradesh. This victory is historic, and the tireless work done by the officials and workers of Arunachal Pradesh in this election has come to fruition today. So, I congratulate him too,” Pawar said.
“The special thing is that 10.06 per cent of the total votes fell to the NCP party,” he said, adding that the party is committed to promote the social and economic development of the country.
Describing the victory as “momentous,” Patel, a former Civil Aviation Minister, said: “Not only NCP won 3 Vidhan Sabha seats but also secured more than 10 per cent of the vote share in Arunachal Pradesh. This incredible success marks a significant step on our journey to regaining national party status. With previous victories in Maharashtra, Nagaland, and now Arunachal Pradesh, we are just one state away from achieving our goal,” he said.
Patel congratulated State NCP President of Arunachal Pradesh Likha Saaya, for his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment. Your hard work and vision have been instrumental in this triumph.
The NCP was founded by veteran politician Sharad Pawar. However, after the June-July 2023 rebellion, Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the BJP-led NDA and he controls the "real NCP party" and the iconic clock symbol. Sharad Pawar now commands NCP (SP) while his daughter Supriya Sule is the Working President.
Published 02 June 2024, 15:18 IST