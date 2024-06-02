Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024: Ajit Pawar, Praful Patel congratulate party's state unit

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has congratulated the party’s Arunachal Pradesh unit for winning three seats in the 60-member Assembly of the North-Eastern state and asserted that it is a first step towards regaining the “national party” status for the 25-year-old political outfit.

NCP President and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and NCP Working President have sent congratulatory messages.

“I heartily congratulate all the three candidates for the election of 3 candidates of NCP party in the assembly election 2024 held in Arunachal Pradesh. This victory is historic, and the tireless work done by the officials and workers of Arunachal Pradesh in this election has come to fruition today. So, I congratulate him too,” Pawar said.