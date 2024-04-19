Assembly elections 2024: Polling for 50 seats of Arunachal Pradesh under way; 10 BJP candidates declared winners uncontested

Guwahati: Polling for 50 constituencies of the 60 member Arunachal Pradesh Assembly began at 7am on Friday amid tight security.

A total of 133 candidates are in the fray for the 50 Assembly seats, polling for which will be conducted between 7 am to 5 pm in 2,226 polling stations. A total of 8,92,674 voters are expected to cast their votes.

Ten BJP candidates were earlier declared winners uncontested making the ruling BJP upbeat about sweeping the elections.

BJP, which is contesting in all the 50 seats, says it is going to be a "friendly fight" against its allies instead of the Opposition Congress, which has put up candidates only in 19 constituencies. Most of the Congress candidates are debutants.

Fight of allies

The National People's Party (NPP), an ally of the NDA has fielded candidates in 20 seats, some of whom are fighting against BJP candidates. The NPP earlier decided not to put up candidates for the two Lok Sabha constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh, polling for which are is scheduled on Friday. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju is contesting against former CM and senior Congress leader Nabam Tuki in Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat while BJP MP Tapir Gao is contesting against Bosiram Siram of Congress.