Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Kiren Rijiju, Pema Khandu cast votes in native villages

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Union Minister Kiren Rijiju cast their votes on Friday at their native villages as the polling for two Lok Sabha seats and 50 assembly constituencies is under way, officials said.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein also exercised his franchise in his village in the Chowkham assembly segment.

Rijiju cast his vote in his village Nafra in the newly created Bichom district, while Khandu exercised his franchise in the Mukto constituency in Tawang district, the officials said.