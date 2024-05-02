Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Suspense over Rahul, Priyanka from Amethi and Raebareli continues

A section of Congress leaders believe that Rahul will be contesting from Amethi though there has been speculation that he will shift to Rae Bareli while a grandson of former MP Sheila Kaul may be fielded in Amethi. There has also been speculation that Priyanka has expressed her reservations about contesting elections.

Another theory doing the rounds is that Rahul is against Priyanka's entry into Parliament as it would mean three members of the family would be in Parliament

Congress central election committee (CEC) has empowered the Congress president to finalise the candidates for these two seats, Ramesh said adding, "my expectation is that in the next 24-30 hours, the Congress president will finalise and a decision taken by him will be announced. Till that is done all the information, all so-called office orders are fake."