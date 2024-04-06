Assam government will provide 50,000 more jobs: CM Himanta

"Now, in the next few years, we will give 50,000 more jobs, spread across different departments such as home and education," he added.

The CM said that more beneficiaries will be enrolled in different welfare schemes and the facilities will be further expanded.

He said more beneficiaries would be added to 'Orunudoi' scheme, under which Rs 1,250 is transferred every month to the bank accounts of women belonging to financially weaker households.

Similarly, facilities for families with ration cards will be expanded soon, he added.

"We have not only ensured that more families have ration cards, but are now also going to provide more facilities for such families, from free foodgrains to healthcare to insurance, everything will be covered under it," the CM said.

Exhorting people to vote for Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a third successive term, Sarma said that sustained and accelerated development is possible only under a "double engine government".

He urged the people of Titabor to not only vote for the BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls, but also elect the saffron party's nominee in the 2026 assembly elections.