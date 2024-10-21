Congress names four candidates for Assam bypolls

<p>Guwahati: The Congress announced the names of four candidates for the upcoming bypolls in five assembly constituencies in Assam scheduled for next month.</p>.<p>The bypolls will be held in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri, which became vacant after the representatives won in the recent Lok Sabha elections.</p>.<p>The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Sunday named candidates for Dholai, Sidli, Bongaigaon and Samaguri.</p>.<p>Out of the five seats, only Samaguri was previously held by Congress leader Rakibul Hussain, whose son Tanzil has been named as the party's candidate.</p>.<p>The AICC also announced Dhrubajyoti Purakayastha for Dholai, Sanjib Warle for Sidli, and Brajenjit Sinha for the Bongaigaon seat.</p>.Despicable act of targeted violence won't deter India in building infra projects in J&K: Congress.<p>The Congress left the Behali seat for the united opposition alliance, which has nominated Bibek Das of CPI(ML).</p>.<p>However, some local Congress leaders in Behali have opposed the decision and expressed a desire to nominate their own candidate. As a result, the state leadership has communicated with the central committee to make a final decision regarding the seat.</p>.<p>The BJP on Saturday released the names of its three candidates for the bypolls -- Nihar Ranjan Das (Dholai), Diganta Ghatowar (Behali) and Diplu Ranjan Sarma (Samaguri).</p>.<p>Bongaigaon and Sidli will be contested by BJP's allies AGP and UPPL, respectively, and the names of the candidates are yet to be announced.</p>.<p>Polling is set for November 13, with results to be counted on November 23.</p>