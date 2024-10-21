Home
Congress names four candidates for Assam bypolls

The bypolls will be held in Dholai (SC), Sidli (ST), Bongaigaon, Behali and Samaguri, which became vacant after the representatives won in the recent Lok Sabha elections.
Last Updated : 21 October 2024, 05:54 IST

