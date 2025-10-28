<p>Bengaluru: Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday said “daily confusion” over leadership change and Cabinet reshuffle was impacting governance. </p>.<p>“First, the discussion was on power sharing. Then, Cabinet reshuffle. Now, it’s about leadership change again. If there’s daily <br>confusion, won’t it impact administration? All this must stop for good governance. We must focus on administration,” Parameshwara added. </p>.Dharmasthala case: Home Minister G Parameshwara directs SIT to submit final report .<p class="bodytext">“If we must end criticism over floods in North Karnataka and potholes on city roads, we must ensure that administration becomes efficient,” the minister said.</p>.<p class="bodytext">During the day, Public Works Minister Satish Jarkiholi urged the Congress high command to clarify on the leadership-change issue.</p>