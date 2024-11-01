Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | JMM 'Jhol, Muslim appeasement and Mafia', BJP's Poonawalla slams Jharkhand CM for corruption
Hello readers, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are set to go to polls soon. Senior Congress leader Ravi Raja, who is a key leader of the party in Mumbai and Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, tendered his resignation on Thursday. Nomination papers of 7,994 candidates filed across the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, were found valid after scrutiny. Meanwhile, In Maharashtra, rebels are causing trouble for both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. Over 100-150 rebels and Independent candidates are posing the threat of playing 'vote-cutters' in the assembly elections. Trach DH for the latest updates on Assembly polls.
09:1101 Nov 2024
BJP wants its Mahim candidate to withdraw, help Amit Thackeray in debut
08:2401 Nov 2024
BJP, Congress have direct fight in one-fourth of 288 seats in Maharashtra
08:2401 Nov 2024
Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar interacts with villagers of Malad as a part of campaigning ahead of polls
08:2401 Nov 2024
Nominations of 7,994 candidates across 288 assembly seats found valid in Maharashtra
10:0001 Nov 2024
#WATCH | On controversy over Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's age, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla says, "JMM means 'Jhol, Muslim appeasement and Mafia'. The JMM govt which has set new standards of corruption is now doing corruption in affidavits also. Mr Hemant Soren has aged 7 years… pic.twitter.com/E3IWTRBXLL
Shiv Sena leader Shaina N C meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray
After meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Shaina N C said, "I have family relations with Raj Thackeray and I extended best wishes to him on the occasion of Diwali. I am hopeful that the public from the Mumbadevi constituency will support me in the elections."
09:1101 Nov 2024
08:3101 Nov 2024
Details of candidates to be known by Nov 4, says Ajit Pawar on NCP leader Nawab Malik
#WATCH | Baramati: When asked about NCP leader and candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar, Nawab Malik, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "By November 4, it will be clear which candidate will contest from which seat." pic.twitter.com/qQYqlv0Djl
Faultlines have emerged within the ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) alliance over controversial leader Nawab Malik filing nominations for the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. A money laundering probe has put Malik on the spot.
The BJP and Congress, which leads two diametrically-opposite coalitions, are engaged in a direct fight in around one-fourth of the 288 seats during the Vidhan Sabha polls in which the political fate of several top leaders and chief ministerial aspirants would be decided.