Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | JMM 'Jhol, Muslim appeasement and Mafia', BJP's Poonawalla slams Jharkhand CM for corruption

Hello readers, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are set to go to polls soon. Senior Congress leader Ravi Raja, who is a key leader of the party in Mumbai and Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, tendered his resignation on Thursday. Nomination papers of 7,994 candidates filed across the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, were found valid after scrutiny. Meanwhile, In Maharashtra, rebels are causing trouble for both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. Over 100-150 rebels and Independent candidates are posing the threat of playing 'vote-cutters' in the assembly elections. Trach DH for the latest updates on Assembly polls.