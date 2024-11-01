Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelections

LIVE
Assembly Elections 2024 Updates | JMM 'Jhol, Muslim appeasement and Mafia', BJP's Poonawalla slams Jharkhand CM for corruption

Hello readers, Maharashtra and Jharkhand are set to go to polls soon. Senior Congress leader Ravi Raja, who is a key leader of the party in Mumbai and Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation, tendered his resignation on Thursday. Nomination papers of 7,994 candidates filed across the 288 assembly constituencies in Maharashtra, were found valid after scrutiny. Meanwhile, In Maharashtra, rebels are causing trouble for both Mahayuti and Maha Vikas Aghadi alliances. Over 100-150 rebels and Independent candidates are posing the threat of playing 'vote-cutters' in the assembly elections. Trach DH for the latest updates on Assembly polls.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 04:31 IST

Follow Us :

Highlights
10:0001 Nov 2024

JMM 'Jhol, Muslim appeasement and Mafia', BJP's Poonawalla slams Jharkhand CM for corruption

09:1101 Nov 2024

BJP wants its Mahim candidate to withdraw, help Amit Thackeray in debut

08:2401 Nov 2024

BJP, Congress have direct fight in one-fourth of 288 seats in Maharashtra

08:2401 Nov 2024

Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar interacts with villagers of Malad as a part of campaigning ahead of polls

08:2401 Nov 2024

Nominations of 7,994 candidates across 288 assembly seats found valid in Maharashtra

10:0001 Nov 2024

JMM 'Jhol, Muslim appeasement and Mafia', BJP's Poonawalla slams Jharkhand CM for corruption

10:0001 Nov 2024

Shiv Sena leader Shaina N C meets MNS chief Raj Thackeray

After meeting MNS chief Raj Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader Shaina N C said, "I have family relations with Raj Thackeray and I extended best wishes to him on the occasion of Diwali. I am hopeful that the public from the Mumbadevi constituency will support me in the elections."

09:1101 Nov 2024

BJP wants its Mahim candidate to withdraw, help Amit Thackeray in debut

08:3101 Nov 2024

Details of candidates to be known by Nov 4, says Ajit Pawar on NCP leader Nawab Malik

Faultlines have emerged within the ruling Maha Yuti (NDA) alliance over controversial leader Nawab Malik filing nominations for the forthcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. A money laundering probe has put Malik on the spot.

Read more

08:2401 Nov 2024

BJP, Congress have direct fight in one-fourth of 288 seats in Maharashtra

The BJP and Congress, which leads two diametrically-opposite coalitions, are engaged in a direct fight in around one-fourth of the 288 seats during the Vidhan Sabha polls in which the political fate of several top leaders and chief ministerial aspirants would be decided. 

Published 01 November 2024, 02:57 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraNarendra ModiElectionsNCPSharad PawarSanjay RautEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayAaditya ThackerayJMMJharkhandDevendra FadnavisHemant SorenShiv Sena (UBT)NCP (SP)Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2024Kalpana SorenAssembly Elections 2024Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us