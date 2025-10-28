<p>Patna: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rashtriya-janata-dal">Rashtriya Janata Dal</a> (RJD) has expelled 27 leaders — including two MLAs, four former legislators and an MLC — for anti-party activities and “defying the organisation's ideology” in the run-up to the Bihar assembly elections.</p>.<p>According to a statement issued by RJD state chief Mangani Lal Mandal, the expelled leaders have also been suspended from the party’s primary membership.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | BJP expels six leaders, including MLA, for 'anti-party activities'.<p>“The RJD took disciplinary action against the leaders after it found that they were indulging in anti-party activities against the RJD or ‘Mahagathbandhan’ nominees," it said on Monday evening.</p>.<p>The expelled MLAs are Chote Lal Rai (Parasa) and Mohammad Kamran (Govindpur). Four former legislators — Ram Prakash Mahto, Anil Sahni, Saroj Yadav and Anil Yadav — and ex-MLC Ganesh Bharti have also been suspended.</p>.<p>Reacting to the development, a senior RJD leader said, "The expelled leaders were working against the officially declared candidates of the INDIA bloc and the RJD." The 243-member Bihar Assembly will go to polls in two phases on November 6 and November 11, with results set to be announced on November 14. </p>