<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Alamnagar Constituency Details</h3><p>Alamnagar, constituency number 70, is in the Madhepura district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Alamnagar polling and counting dates</h3><p>Alamnagar constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Alamnagar in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Alamnagar was won by Narendra Narayan Yadav (JD-U) by a margin of 28,680 votes. Narendra Narayan Yadav polled 102,517 votes while the nearest rival, Nabin Kumar (RJD), secured 73,837 votes.</p><h3>How did Alamnagar vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Narendra Narayan Yadav (JD-U) won the seat by securing 87,962 votes. Narendra Narayan Yadav defeated the nearest rival Chandan Singh (LJP) by a margin of 43,876 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>