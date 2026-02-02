Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

AI disruption | Need to re-evolve skill sets, policy, says Priyank Kharge

The Karnataka government, in association with the Association of Bangalore Animation Industry (ABAI) and Startup Karnataka, will conduct Bengaluru GAFX 2026.
Last Updated : 02 February 2026, 16:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 February 2026, 16:54 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnatakaAIPriyank Kharge

Follow us on :

Follow Us