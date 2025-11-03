<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Alauli Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Alauli, constituency number 148, is in the Khagaria district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Alauli polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Alauli constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Alauli in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Alauli was won by Ramvrikish Sada (RJD) by a margin of 2,773 votes. Ramvrikish Sada polled 47,183 votes while the nearest rival, Sadhna Devi (JD(U)), secured 44,410 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Alauli vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Chandan Kumar (RJD) won the seat by securing 70,519 votes. Chandan Kumar defeated the nearest rival Pashupati Kumar Paras (LJP) by a margin of 24,470 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>