<p>New Delhi: External Affairs Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/s-jaishankar">S Jaishankar </a>on Monday embarked on a three-day visit to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">US </a>to attend a Washington-led ministerial meeting on critical minerals supply chain.</p>.<p>Jaishankar's visit assumes significance as it is being seen as an opportunity to address the sharp downturn in the relations between the two strategic partners.</p>.<p>It is expected that the minister will hold bilateral talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and other senior officials of the Trump administration.</p>.<p>"External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit the United States from February 2 to 5 to participate in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio," the external affairs ministry said in a statement.</p>.<p>It said the ministerial will focus on supply chain resilience, clean energy transitions, and strategic cooperation in critical minerals.</p>.<p>"During the visit, the external affairs minister will also hold meetings with senior members of the US administration," it said.</p>.<p>India-US ties have been reeling under severe stress after Trump doubled tariffs on Indian goods to a whopping 50 per cent, including a 25 per cent additional duties, for India's purchase of Russian crude oil.</p>.<p>Apart from the tariff issue, the relations witnessed a downturn on a number of other issues that included Trump's claim of ending the India-Pakistan conflict in May last year and Washington's new immigration policy.</p>