<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Amour Constituency Details</h3><p>Amour, constituency number 56, is in the Purnia district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Kishanganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Amour polling and counting dates</h3><p>Amour constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Amour in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Amour was won by Akhtarul Iman (AIMIM) by a margin of 52,515 votes. Akhtarul Iman polled 94,459 votes while the nearest rival, Saba Zafar (JD-U), secured 41,944 votes.</p><h3>How did Amour vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Abdul Zalil Mastan (INC) won the seat by securing 100,135 votes. Abdul Zalil Mastan defeated the nearest rival Saba Zafar (BJP) by a margin of 51,997 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>