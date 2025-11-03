<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bachhwara Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bachhwara, constituency number 142, is in the Begusarai district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Begusarai Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bachhwara polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bachhwara constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bachhwara in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bachhwara was won by Surendra Mehata (BJP) by a margin of 484 votes. Surendra Mehata polled 54,738 votes while the nearest rival, Abdhesh Kumar Rai (CPI), secured 54,254 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bachhwara vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ramdeo Rai (INC) won the seat by securing 73,983 votes. Ramdeo Rai defeated the nearest rival Arvind Kumar Singh (LJP) by a margin of 36,931 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>