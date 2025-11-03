<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Bahadurpur Constituency Details</h3><p>Bahadurpur, constituency number 85, is in the Darbhanga district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Darbhanga Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Bahadurpur polling and counting dates</h3><p>Bahadurpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Bahadurpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Bahadurpur was won by Madan Sahni (JD-U) by a margin of 2,629 votes. Madan Sahni polled 68,538 votes while the nearest rival, Ramesh Choudhary (RJD), secured 65,909 votes.</p><h3>How did Bahadurpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Bhola Yadav (RJD) won the seat by securing 71,547 votes. Bhola Yadav defeated the nearest rival Hari Sahni (BJP) by a margin of 16,989 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>