<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Baikunthpur Constituency Details</h3><p>Baikunthpur, constituency number 99, is in the Gopalganj district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Gopalganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Baikunthpur polling and counting dates</h3><p>Baikunthpur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Baikunthpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Baikunthpur was won by Prem Shankar Prasad (RJD) by a margin of 11,113 votes. Prem Shankar Prasad polled 67,807 votes while the nearest rival, Mithlesh Tiwari (BJP), secured 56,694 votes.</p><h3>How did Baikunthpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Mithlesh Tiwari (BJP) won the seat by securing 56,162 votes. Mithlesh Tiwari defeated the nearest rival Manjeet Kumar Singh (JD-U) by a margin of 14,115 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>