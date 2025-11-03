<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Balrampur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Balrampur, constituency number 65, is in the Katihar district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Katihar Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Balrampur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Balrampur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Balrampur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Balrampur was won by Mahbub Alam (CPI(ML)L) by a margin of 53,597 votes. Mahbub Alam polled 104,489 votes while the nearest rival, Barun Kumar Jha (VIP), secured 50,892 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Balrampur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Mahbub Alam (CPI(ML)L) won the seat by securing 62,513 votes. Mahbub Alam defeated the nearest rival Barun Kumar Jha (BJP) by a margin of 20,419 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>