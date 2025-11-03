<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Baniapur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Baniapur, constituency number 115, is in the Saran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Maharajganj Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Baniapur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Baniapur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Baniapur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Baniapur was won by Kedar Nath Singh (RJD) by a margin of 27,789 votes. Kedar Nath Singh polled 65,194 votes while the nearest rival, Virendra Kumar Ojha (VIP), secured 37,405 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Baniapur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Kedar Nath Singh (RJD) won the seat by securing 69,851 votes. Kedar Nath Singh defeated the nearest rival Tarkeshwar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 15,951 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>