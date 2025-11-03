<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Banmankhi Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Banmankhi, constituency number 59, is in the Purnia district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Purnia Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Banmankhi polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Banmankhi constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Banmankhi in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Banmankhi was won by Krishna Kumar Rishi (BJP) by a margin of 27,743 votes. Krishna Kumar Rishi polled 93,594 votes while the nearest rival, Upendra Sharma (RJD), secured 65,851 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Banmankhi vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Krishna Kumar Rishi (BJP) won the seat by securing 59,053 votes. Krishna Kumar Rishi defeated the nearest rival Sanjiv Kumar Paswan (RJD) by a margin of 708 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>