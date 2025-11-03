<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Barachatti Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Barachatti, constituency number 228, is in the Gaya district of Bihar. It is an SC seat under the Gaya Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Barachatti polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Barachatti constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Barachatti in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Barachatti was won by Jyoti Devi (HAM(S)) by a margin of 6,318 votes. Jyoti Devi polled 72,491 votes while the nearest rival, Samta Devi (RJD), secured 66,173 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Barachatti vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Samta Devi (RJD) won the seat by securing 70,909 votes. Samta Devi defeated the nearest rival Sudha Devi (LJP) by a margin of 19,126 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>