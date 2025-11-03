<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Barbigha Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Barbigha, constituency number 170, is in the Sheikhpura district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Nawada Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Barbigha polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Barbigha constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Barbigha in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Barbigha was won by Sudarshan Kumar (JD(U)) by a margin of 113 votes. Sudarshan Kumar polled 39,878 votes while the nearest rival, Gajanand Shahi (INC), secured 39,765 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Barbigha vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Sudarshan Kumar (INC) won the seat by securing 46,406 votes. Sudarshan Kumar defeated the nearest rival Sheo Kumar (RLSP) by a margin of 15,717 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>