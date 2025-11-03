<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Barh Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Barh, constituency number 179, is in the Patna district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Munger Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Barh polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Barh constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Barh in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Barh was won by Gyanendra Kumar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 10,240 votes. Gyanendra Kumar Singh polled 49,327 votes while the nearest rival, Satyendra Bahadur Singh (INC), secured 39,087 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Barh vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Gyanendra Kumar Singh (BJP) won the seat by securing 63,989 votes. Gyanendra Kumar Singh defeated the nearest rival Manoj Kumar (JD(U)) by a margin of 8,359 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>