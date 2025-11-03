<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p><p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p><p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p><p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p><h3>Barharia Constituency Details</h3><p>Barharia, constituency number 110, is in the Siwan district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Siwan Lok Sabha constituency.</p><h3>Barharia polling and counting dates</h3><p>Barharia constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p><h3>What happened in Barharia in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3><p>Barharia was won by Bachcha Pandey (RJD) by a margin of 3,559 votes. Bachcha Pandey polled 71,793 votes while the nearest rival, Shyam Bahadur Singh (JD-U), secured 68,234 votes.</p><h3>How did Barharia vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3><p>In the 2015 elections, Shyam Bahadur Singh (JD-U) won the seat by securing 65,168 votes. Shyam Bahadur Singh defeated the nearest rival Bachha Panday (LJP) by a margin of 14,583 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>