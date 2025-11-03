<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Baruraj Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Baruraj, constituency number 96, is in the Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Baruraj polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Baruraj constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Baruraj in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Baruraj was won by Arun Kumar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 43,654 votes. Arun Kumar Singh polled 87,407 votes while the nearest rival, Nand Kumar Rai (RJD), secured 43,753 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Baruraj vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Nand Kumar Rai (RJD) won the seat by securing 68,011 votes. Nand Kumar Rai defeated the nearest rival Arun Kumar Singh (BJP) by a margin of 4,909 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>