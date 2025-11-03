<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Beldaur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Beldaur, constituency number 150, is in the Khagaria district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Khagaria Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Beldaur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Beldaur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Beldaur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Beldaur was won by Panna Lal Singh Patel (JD(U)) by a margin of 5,108 votes. Panna Lal Singh Patel polled 56,541 votes while the nearest rival, Chandan Kumar (INC), secured 51,433 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Beldaur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Panna Lal Singh Patel (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 63,216 votes. Panna Lal Singh Patel defeated the nearest rival Mithilesh Kumar Nishad (LJP) by a margin of 13,525 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>