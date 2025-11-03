<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bettiah Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bettiah, constituency number 8, is in the Paschim Champaran district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Paschim Champaran Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bettiah polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bettiah constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bettiah in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bettiah was won by Renu Devi (BJP) by a margin of 18,079 votes. Renu Devi polled 84,496 votes while the nearest rival, Madan Mohan Tiwari (INC), secured 66,417 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bettiah vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Madan Mohan Tiwari (INC) won the seat by securing 66,786 votes. Madan Mohan Tiwari defeated the nearest rival Renu Devi (BJP) by a margin of 2,320 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>