<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bhagalpur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bhagalpur, constituency number 156, is in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Bhagalpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bhagalpur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bhagalpur constituency votes in the second phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 11, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bhagalpur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bhagalpur was won by Ajeet Sharma (INC) by a margin of 1,113 votes. Ajeet Sharma polled 65,502 votes while the nearest rival, Rohit Pandey (BJP), secured 64,389 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bhagalpur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ajeet Sharma (INC) won the seat by securing 70,514 votes. Ajeet Sharma defeated the nearest rival Arjit Shashwat Choubey (BJP) by a margin of 10,658 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>