<p>There are 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, according to the final electoral list prepared by the Election Commission after the Special Intensive Revision. Of these, 3,92,07,604 are male, 3,49,82,828 are female, and 1,725 are third-gender voters.</p>\n<p>The election is largely a contest between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Mahagathbandhan or the I.N.D.I.A. bloc, and the Jan Suraaj Party in all the constituencies.</p>\n<p>The NDA comprises Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Janata Dal (United) (JD-U), Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM).</p>\n<p>The I.N.D.I.A. bloc is led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and includes the Congress, Communist Party of India (Marxist–Leninist) Liberation, Communist Party of India, Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).</p>\n<h3>Bibhutipur Constituency Details</h3>\n<p>Bibhutipur, constituency number 138, is in the Samastipur district of Bihar. It is a General seat under the Ujiarpur Lok Sabha constituency.</p>\n<h3>Bibhutipur polling and counting dates</h3>\n<p>Bibhutipur constituency votes in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections on November 6, 2025. The counting of votes takes place on November 14, 2025.</p>\n<h3>What happened in Bibhutipur in 2020 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>Bibhutipur was won by Ajay Kumar (CPI(M)) by a margin of 40,496 votes. Ajay Kumar polled 73,822 votes while the nearest rival, Ram Balak Singh (JD(U)), secured 33,326 votes.</p>\n<h3>How did Bibhutipur vote in 2015 Bihar elections?</h3>\n<p>In the 2015 elections, Ram Balak Singh (JD(U)) won the seat by securing 57,882 votes. Ram Balak Singh defeated the nearest rival Ramdeo Verma (CPI(M)) by a margin of 17,235 votes.</p>.<p>(Data has been sourced from the Election Commission of India.)</p>